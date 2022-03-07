iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.00

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 113677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

