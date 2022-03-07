iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.92

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.92 and last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 209040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

