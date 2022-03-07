iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 178.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $18,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,640. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.