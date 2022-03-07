iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $65.39. 18,874,551 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.48.

