iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.2% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $20,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,929,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,420. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.63.

