iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4,219.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $104,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 315,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,463. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

