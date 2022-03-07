iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 10.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 507,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,821,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.01. 413,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,474,463. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.67. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.