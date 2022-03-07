iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.87

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 47945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 7,216,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,960,000 after buying an additional 1,939,450 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after buying an additional 798,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after buying an additional 632,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $10,371,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

