iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.64

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.64 and last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGOV)
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
