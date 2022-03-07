iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.64

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.64 and last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,560,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,126 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 998,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,205,000 after acquiring an additional 170,791 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after acquiring an additional 393,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 257,933 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

