iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Lifted by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,861 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

EFG traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,110 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

