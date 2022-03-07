iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Boosted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,384 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.7% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $111,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 252,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 112,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,568. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $79.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.