iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.08

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 21409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,092,000 after purchasing an additional 142,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,149,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,387,000 after acquiring an additional 304,580 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,471,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,894 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after acquiring an additional 394,598 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 931,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 216,075 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

