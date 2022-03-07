iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.27

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 1120648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

