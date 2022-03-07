iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Stock Price Down 2.1%

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) were down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.42 and last traded at $45.52. Approximately 329,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 448,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,991,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,267,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

