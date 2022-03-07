iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.90

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.90 and last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 75248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 69,476 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

