iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.72. The company had a trading volume of 39,120,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,565,973. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

