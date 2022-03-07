iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 4.9% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,708,371. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
