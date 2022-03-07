iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.92. The stock had a trading volume of 266,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.