iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $96,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $7.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.88. 221,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,233. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

