iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 37.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $428.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,121. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.83 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $452.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.57.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
