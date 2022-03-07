iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.72. 405,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,300. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

