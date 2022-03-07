iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,402,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,265. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.63.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
