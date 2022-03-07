iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 348,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 63,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.14. The company had a trading volume of 65,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,231. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

