iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,113,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $128.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

