iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,953,000 after acquiring an additional 467,448 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,573.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 372,134 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,422.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 305,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 301,259 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,730,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $104.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.71. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.09 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

