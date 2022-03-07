iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.13% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $846,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 997.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 30,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,051. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

