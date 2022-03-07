IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 539,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS ISENF traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 222,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,637. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. IsoEnergy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

About IsoEnergy (Get Rating)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.