Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Update

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,500 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 652,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Italgas stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. Italgas has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

