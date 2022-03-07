ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.43

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 34025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after buying an additional 79,172 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

