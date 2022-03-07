ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.43

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 34025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.42.
ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
