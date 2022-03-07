Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Shares of ITRI opened at $47.31 on Monday. Itron has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $117.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus downgraded Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.92.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Itron by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Itron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Itron by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.