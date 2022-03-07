Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.27

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 2358903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JHG. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $2,694,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

