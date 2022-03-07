Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $225,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $128,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

