Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 481,753 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) by 420.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,753 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.01% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 555,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 120,322 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

MGTA stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.03. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66.

About Magenta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.