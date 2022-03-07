Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 83,848 Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Squarespace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $50,404,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $23,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $21,487,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $13,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $9,193,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQSP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $22.76 on Monday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

