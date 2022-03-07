Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,276 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.