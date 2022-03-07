Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $11,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 102,102 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $72.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $74.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,559 shares of company stock worth $2,000,495. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

