Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 91,817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BXP opened at $123.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.84.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.