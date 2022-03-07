Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,199 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 921.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,297,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA opened at $36.29 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -824.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Pembina Pipeline Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.