Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,852 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $55.26 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

