Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Coherent worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Coherent by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,489 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Coherent by 230.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after acquiring an additional 146,138 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 643.4% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 136,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 265,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $258.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -80.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.17. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

