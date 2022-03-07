Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 68.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 90,010 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,986,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,630,000 after buying an additional 145,414 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,050,000 after buying an additional 474,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $34.52 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

