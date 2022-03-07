Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $80.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

