Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,432 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

