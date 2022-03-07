Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 148,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,898,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $103.84 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $102.19 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average of $248.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.86.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

