Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,284 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $368.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.17 and a 52-week high of $546.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.11.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

