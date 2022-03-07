Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,609 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Yandex by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth $2,902,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Yandex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,972,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,914,000 after buying an additional 185,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

