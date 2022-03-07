Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 560,532 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTS opened at $47.40 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

