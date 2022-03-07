Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $57.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.