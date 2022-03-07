Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.29

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 150173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Japan Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

