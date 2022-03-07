Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.77

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 294363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

